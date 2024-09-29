Solano leads Padres against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (93-68, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Martin Perez (5-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -225, Padres +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Donovan Solano’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona has an 88-73 record overall and a 43-37 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 44-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 48-32 record on the road and a 93-68 record overall. The Padres are 10th in MLB play with 190 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 99 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .314 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 31 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press