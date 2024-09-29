Mariners try to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (69-92, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-77, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 213 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -150, Athletics +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Seattle has a 48-32 record in home games and an 84-77 record overall. The Mariners are 41-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland is 69-92 overall and 31-49 in road games. The Athletics are 47-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles, 33 home runs and 98 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-49 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .295 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 59 walks and 112 RBI. Tyler Soderstrom is 11-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press