Giants host the Cardinals on home losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (82-78, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Giants: Tristan Beck (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -136, Cardinals +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end their five-game home slide.

San Francisco has a 79-81 record overall and a 41-38 record in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has an 82-78 record overall and a 38-41 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 66 extra base hits (37 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs). Michael Conforto is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has a .273 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 33 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-38 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press