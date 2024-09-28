Angels look to break 4-game losing streak, take on the Rangers

Texas Rangers (76-84, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-97, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -147, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to end a four-game skid when they play the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles is 63-97 overall and 32-47 at home. The Angels have a 33-84 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas is 32-47 in road games and 76-84 overall. The Rangers are 57-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 26 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .248 for the Angels. Jack Lopez is 12-for-27 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (leg), Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press