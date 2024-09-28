Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (69-91, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-77, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -164, Athletics +138; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has gone 47-32 in home games and 83-77 overall. The Mariners have a 56-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 69-91 record overall and a 31-48 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 34-66 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 60 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 18-for-49 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 57 RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press