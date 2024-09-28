Ohtani leads Dodgers against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-64, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-99, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -276, Rockies +225; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies after Shohei Ohtani had four hits against the Rockies on Friday.

Colorado is 61-99 overall and 37-42 in home games. The Rockies have a 40-21 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 44-35 record in road games and a 96-64 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .267 batting average, and has 45 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 23 walks and 77 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 26-for-44 with six doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .311 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press