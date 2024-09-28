Royals complete remarkable turnaround, making playoffs coming off 106-loss season View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Kansas City Royals completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major league history Friday night, clinching an AL wild card despite a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

A year ago, the Royals matched a franchise record with 106 losses. Now, they are headed to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2015 World Series.

The celebration was delayed by a masterful performance from Atlanta pitcher Max Fried. But the Royals finally popped the champagne corks in the visitors’ clubhouse at Truist Park when the Minnesota Twins were eliminated with a 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Led by second-year manager Matt Quatraro, Kansas City is the first team in baseball history to make the playoffs after posting such a dismal mark the previous season.

In fact, since the start of the expansion era in 1961, the Royals are just the third team to advance to the postseason after losing at least 100 games the previous year.

The Twins earned a wild card in 2017 after going 59-103 a year earlier, and the 2020 Florida Marlins qualified for a wild card during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign coming off a 57-105 debacle.

The Royals quickly fell on hard times after claiming back-to-back AL pennants in 2014 and ’15 and their first World Series title in 30 years. They had not recorded a winning season since their championship run, losing at least 100 games in three of the past six, and were a total laughingstock just a year ago.

That all changed this season with a team led by Bobby Witt Jr., who became the first shortstop in major league history with multiple seasons of at least 30 homers and 30 steals.

He tops the majors with 210 hits and a .332 average, to go along with 32 homers, 109 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Veteran catcher Salvador Perez also is having a huge offensive season with 27 homers and 104 RBIs. The Royals made the playoffs even after losing first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who had 97 RBIs before breaking his right thumb and undergoing surgery.

There is a chance Pasquantino could return during the playoffs if the Royals make an extended run.

Amazingly, general manager J.J. Picollo didn’t break the bank to build a winner. In fact, he barely took out a loan.

The players that have led Kansas City to heights not seen in nearly a decade were either on the team last year and just needed a little more time to grow, or were free-agent signings and trade acquisitions that underscored Picollo’s baseball savvy.

Just check out the rotation.

Seth Lugo, who is 16-9 with a 3.03 ERA, signed a modest three-year, $45 million free-agent deal. Michael Wacha signed a similar two-year, $32 million deal and is 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA.

Cole Ragans has contributed 11 wins with 223 strikeouts after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade last season. Brady Singer bounced back from a disappointing 2023, and Michael Lorenzen is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six starts since his arrival just before the trade deadline.

The bullpen has been entirely rebuilt, too, with Lucas Erceg earning 11 saves since the Royals landed him in a trade with Milwaukee.

Nobody seems to be having more fun than Witt, who has put together a historic season after signing an 11-year deal worth $288.7 million to serve as the cornerstone of the franchise.

The son of longtime big league pitcher Bobby Witt is the first player in major league history with multiple 30-30 seasons in his first three years in the majors. Advanced metrics grade him as not only one of baseball’s best defenders but also one of its fastest players.

“He’s the best player in baseball,” Ragans said recently. “A special talent, a special human being. We’re blessed to be able to watch him each and every day, and how hard he works behind the scenes to make that product on the field be what it is, is incredible.”

While fans in Kansas City have seen Witt’s stardom blossoming for several seasons, his coming-out party may have come this summer during the Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, not far from where he grew up in Colleyville, Texas.

Witt reached the finals before losing 14-13 to Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers in a dramatic showdown that came down to the final swings.

Now, Witt can look forward to an even bigger stage.

The postseason.

