Dodgers leave Freddie Freeman in Los Angeles to rest a sore right ankle ahead of the playoffs

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman didn’t make the trip to Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies to close out the regular season so he could rest a sore ankle.

The All-Star slugger left Thursday’s NL West-clinching game in the seventh inning after rolling his right foot trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego’s Luis Arráez. Freeman was on crutches and in a walking boot following the game. In addition, the Dodgers left shortstop Miguel Rojas at home due to a torn adductor.

“Obviously, traveling to altitude didn’t make sense,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday before the start of the series.

Roberts can’t envision a scenario where the Dodgers don’t have Freeman hitting third or fourth in the lineup come the National League Division Series next weekend. Freeman is hitting .282 this season with 22 homers and 89 RBIs.

“I mean, he’s just such a warrior,” Roberts said. “He’s going to do anything he can.”

Roberts said he, too, is rounding back into form following the Dodgers’ NL West-clinching win Thursday over San Diego.

“I’m tired. I don’t feel hungover, which is good,” Roberts said. “I feel good. I’m excited that tonight, it’s not like a do-or-die game. That feels really relieving, actually.”

The Dodgers have secured a first-round bye in the postseason but they’re trying to fend off the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL’s top seed.

“I think it’s more of just the idea of letting things play out the way they’re going to,” Roberts said of chasing the No. 1 seed. “I think for us, the most important thing is to take care of our relievers, get them ready for the division series, get them out of here healthy.

“Still, we’re always playing to win.”

That’s why, Roberts said, the plan is to play Shohei Ohtani all three games in the series. Ohtani enters the final weekend with 53 homers and 56 stolen bases.

“He’s had a tremendous season,” Roberts said. “And when you get to the 1-yard line on certain statistics, whether it be a potential Triple Crown, a 60-60 (season), whatever it might be, stealing 60 bases, you want to try to get there as best you can. So I’m sure he’s going to want to be in there all three games.”

Roberts plans to give his team two days off early next week.

“I just want to encourage guys to stay away and then come back hungry, excited to get back to work,” Roberts said. “I just feel they played a lot of baseball this year.”

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer