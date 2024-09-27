Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-98, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -185, Rockies +154; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Colorado has a 37-41 record in home games and a 61-98 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 95-64 record overall and a 43-35 record on the road. The Dodgers lead the NL with 227 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 45 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .266 for the Rockies. Aaron Schunk is 12-for-23 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 53 home runs, 80 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .305 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press