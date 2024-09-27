Mariners open 3-game series with the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (69-90, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (82-77, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (11-12, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -170, Athletics +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has an 82-77 record overall and a 46-32 record at home. The Mariners have a 61-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 69-90 record overall and a 31-47 record in road games. The Athletics are eighth in the majors with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 31 home runs, 70 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .218 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 18-for-49 with two doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 38 home runs while slugging .567. Lawrence Butler is 10-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press