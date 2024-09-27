Cardinals visit the Giants to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-78, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-80, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

San Francisco is 79-80 overall and 41-37 at home. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

St. Louis is 81-78 overall and 37-41 in road games. The Cardinals have a 37-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 36 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs while hitting .246 for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 11-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 33 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press