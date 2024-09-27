Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (75-84, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-96, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -164, Angels +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 63-96 overall and 32-46 in home games. The Angels have a 43-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas is 31-47 in road games and 75-84 overall. The Rangers have a 53-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 19 doubles and 13 home runs for the Angels. Eric Wagaman is 12-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (leg), Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press