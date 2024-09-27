Padres visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (91-68, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Martin Perez (5-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -129, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Arizona has an 88-71 record overall and a 43-35 record at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 207 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

San Diego has a 46-32 record on the road and a 91-68 record overall. The Padres are 39-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-32 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 29 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .282 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12-for-38 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (adductor), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press