White Sox try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (63-95, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-120, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago has a 38-120 record overall and a 22-58 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 22-92 in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 31-49 record in road games and a 63-95 record overall. The Angels have a 30-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The White Sox are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has a .244 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Lenyn Sosa is 14-for-33 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .250 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 68 walks and 54 RBI. Eric Wagaman is 13-for-45 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (leg), Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press