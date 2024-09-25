White Sox host the Angels on 3-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (63-94, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-120, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -119, White Sox -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago has gone 21-58 in home games and 37-120 overall. The White Sox have a 28-48 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 63-94 overall and 31-48 in road games. The Angels have a 33-82 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has a .251 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 19 doubles and 13 home runs. Eric Wagaman is 13-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press