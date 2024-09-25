Padres seek to continue win streak, take on the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (91-66, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 50-29 record in home games and a 93-64 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 225 total home runs to lead the NL.

San Diego has gone 46-30 in road games and 91-66 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .301 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 35 doubles, seven triples and 53 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 104 RBI while hitting .276 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-37 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 9-1, .276 batting average, 1.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press