Rangers look to stop 4-game road slide, play the Athletics

Texas Rangers (74-83, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (68-89, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Athletics: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -333, Athletics +260; over/under is 60 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Oakland has a 37-42 record in home games and a 68-89 record overall. The Athletics are seventh in MLB play with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas has a 74-83 record overall and a 30-46 record on the road. The Rangers have a 35-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press