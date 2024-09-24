Giants try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (78-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -137, Giants +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 87-70 overall and 42-34 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 63-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 78-79 record overall and a 37-42 record in road games. The Giants are 56-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 35 home runs, 62 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .295 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 27 home runs while slugging .466. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (adductor), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (calf), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press