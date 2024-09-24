White Sox look to end skid in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (63-93, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-120, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break their five-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago is 20-58 at home and 36-120 overall. The White Sox are 21-92 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has a 31-47 record on the road and a 63-93 record overall. The Angels have a 43-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 24 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 33 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .248 for the Angels. Eric Wagaman is 11-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press