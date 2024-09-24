Athletics host Texas Rangers, look to break home losing streak

Texas Rangers (74-82, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-89, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -119, Athletics -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end their five-game home slide with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Oakland has a 67-89 record overall and a 36-42 record in home games. The Athletics have a 33-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Texas has a 74-82 record overall and a 30-45 record in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 9-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 10-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press