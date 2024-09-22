White Sox take road slide into matchup against the Padres

Chicago White Sox (36-119, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (89-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -310, White Sox +248; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 44-36 record in home games and an 89-66 record overall. The Padres have hit 183 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Chicago has a 36-119 record overall and a 16-61 record in road games. The White Sox are 11-30 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 23 home runs, 75 walks and 83 RBI while hitting .283 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 17-for-47 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 19 home runs, 38 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .246 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 15-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .279 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press