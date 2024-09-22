Royals host San Francisco Giants, look to stop home skid

San Francisco Giants (76-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (82-73, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -114, Royals -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their five-game home losing streak.

Kansas City has an 82-73 record overall and a 45-35 record in home games. The Royals are 65-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has gone 35-42 in road games and 76-79 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 103 RBI while hitting .273 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 36 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .249 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press