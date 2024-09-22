Athletics bring home losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

New York Yankees (91-64, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-88, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -179, Athletics +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the New York Yankees looking to break a four-game home slide.

Oakland has a 36-41 record at home and a 67-88 record overall. The Athletics rank third in the AL with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

New York has gone 49-31 on the road and 91-64 overall. The Yankees have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 35 doubles, a triple and 54 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-46 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .226 batting average, 2.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jake Cousins: day-to-day (pectoral), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press