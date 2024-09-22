Dodgers take on the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (60-95, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -284, Rockies +232; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 92-63 overall and 49-28 at home. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .443.

Colorado has gone 24-56 on the road and 60-95 overall. The Rockies have a 39-20 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 34 doubles, seven triples and 52 home runs for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 9-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 8-for-34 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press