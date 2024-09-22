Astros take on the Angels after Tucker’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (62-93, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (85-70, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -282, Angels +229; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels after Kyle Tucker had four hits on Saturday in a 10-4 win over the Angels.

Houston has a 45-32 record at home and an 85-70 record overall. The Astros are 64-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 30-47 on the road and 62-93 overall. The Angels are 42-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Astros are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .305 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs. Tucker is 16-for-32 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 32 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 71 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press