Wade and Chapman hit 2 homers each, Roupp wins 1st in Giants 9-0 victory over slipping Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Matt Chapman hit two home runs each, Landen Roupp pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league win, and the San Francisco Giants handed the Kansas City Royals their sixth straight loss, 9-0 on Saturday.

The Royals are clinging to the AL’s second wild-card berth. Kansas City’s lead over the Minnesota Twins — who were rained out Saturday — was reduced to a half game. The Tigers are another one half game behind the Twins.

The Royals loss also allowed the Cleveland Guardians to clinch the AL Central.

Wade put the Giants ahead with two out in the first inning, lining a first-pitch solo homer above the right field bullpen.

Wade led off the fourth with a drive down the right field line and Chapman followed with a blast to straightaway center, marking the seventh time the Giants have had back-to-back homers this season. It was the first multi-homer game of Wade’s career.

The Giants batted around and scored six runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead. Chapman hit his 26th of the season with one out for his 12th career multi-homer game.

Curt Casali added a two-run single and Mike Yastrzemski capped the frame with a three-run homer. Yastrzemski has five home runs in his last 10 games and 18 this season.

Roupp (1-1), making his third career start shut out the Royals on three hits, walking three and striking out three, holding Kansas City hitters to 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Brady Singer (9-12) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts and a season-high four home runs over 5 1/3 innings.

The Giants have won four of five games, hitting nine home runs and outscoring opponents 29-9.

MJ Melendez had two hits for the Royals, who have lost six straight while hitting 8 for 52 with runners in scoring position in that stretch.

TRANSACTIONS:

Giants: IF Matt Chapman was reinstated from paternity list. … IF Marco Luciano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA) opposes RHP Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05) in the Royals final regular-season home game on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press