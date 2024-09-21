Royals host the Giants on 4-game home skid

San Francisco Giants (75-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (82-72, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -205, Giants +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the San Francisco Giants looking to end their four-game home skid.

Kansas City has an 82-72 record overall and a 45-34 record in home games. The Royals have a 31-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco has a 34-42 record on the road and a 75-79 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 58 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 70 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .229 batting average, 3.40 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press