Tucker leads Astros against the Angels following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Angels (62-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (84-70, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -256, Angels +207; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels after Kyle Tucker’s four-hit game on Friday.

Houston has an 84-70 record overall and a 44-32 record in home games. The Astros are 37-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 30-46 on the road and 62-92 overall. The Angels have a 42-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Astros are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 32 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs for the Astros. Tucker is 12-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has a .251 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 18 doubles and 13 home runs. Eric Wagaman is 11-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hand), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press