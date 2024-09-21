White Sox look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Padres

Chicago White Sox (36-118, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (88-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Padres: Martin Perez (4-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -276, White Sox +225; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 43-36 in home games and 88-66 overall. The Padres have a 37-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 36-118 overall and 16-60 in road games. The White Sox have gone 11-30 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 27 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with 19 home runs while slugging .393. Lenyn Sosa is 15-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press