Athletics host New York Yankees, look to break home skid

New York Yankees (90-64, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-87, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (15-9, 4.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -179, Athletics +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the New York Yankees looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Oakland is 36-40 in home games and 67-87 overall. The Athletics have a 46-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 48-31 on the road and 90-64 overall. The Yankees have a 47-18 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .319 batting average, and has 35 doubles, a triple, 53 home runs, 126 walks and 136 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-44 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Juan Soto: day-to-day (knee), Jake Cousins: day-to-day (pectoral), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press