Astros take on the Angels in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (62-90, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (82-70, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-2, 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Astros: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -283, Angels +231; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Houston has gone 42-32 in home games and 82-70 overall. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.71.

Los Angeles has a 30-44 record on the road and a 62-90 record overall. The Angels have gone 30-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 32 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs while hitting .305 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 8-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .435. Nolan Schanuel is 13-for-34 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hand), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press