Orioles aim to stop 3-game slide, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (74-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (84-68, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Orioles: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -139, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to break a three-game slide when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Baltimore has gone 42-35 in home games and 84-68 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.96.

San Francisco is 33-41 on the road and 74-78 overall. The Giants have a 33-60 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 67 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 41 home runs). Cedric Mullins is 7-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has a .266 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Tyler Fitzgerald is 10-for-37 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Giants: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press