Ozuna homers, Urshela drives in 3 as Braves beat Reds 7-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered, Gio Urshela drove in three runs and Spencer Schwellenbach pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night.

The win allowed the Braves to stay within two games of the Mets for the final National League wild card spot.

The Braves are 1-4 against the Reds this season.

Ozuna greeted Tony Santillan (2-3) with his 38th home run of the season in the seventh, a solo shot that broke a 1-1 tie. The blast ended Ozuna’s home run drought at 26 games and his RBI drought at 19 games. Urshela drove in two runs with a bases loaded single, pushing the lead to 4-1.

In the eighth, Michael Harris II homered and Ozuna doubled to knock in Eli White and record his 100th RBI of the season.

Urshela drove in his third run with a ground-rule double in the ninth.

Schwellenbach (7-7) made his 19th start for the Braves. In six innings, he allowed one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

The Reds managed three hits in the first five innings and pushed their only run across in the sixth. Elly De La Cruz hit his ninth triple into the right field corner to lead off the inning. De La Cruz scored on TJ Friedl’s safety squeeze.

Jakob Junis made his fourth start for the Reds. He was pressed into a starting role when Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo were injured. Junis retired the first 11 Braves’ batters before Ozuna doubled. Matt Olsen’s single to center broke the scoreless tie in the fourth.

Junis pitched six innings, allowing just two hits. He retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Ozzie Albies made his first rehab start Tuesday night. “He hit off lefties all night. Everything was good. I hope he can get some right on right at bats, tonight,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Reds: The Reds are deciding whether Hunter Greene will make a start Sunday. “He will make two starts,” David Bell said.

UP NEXT

The final of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon will feature the Reds’ rookie Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA) against Braves’ veteran Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA).

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press