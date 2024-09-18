Padres and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (82-69, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 215 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -120, Astros +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Houston Astros play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has an 86-66 record overall and a 41-36 record at home. The Padres have a 69-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston has an 82-69 record overall and a 40-37 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 83 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 34 home runs, 67 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .307 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 17-for-44 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .274 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press