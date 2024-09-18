Angels and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (36-116, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-90, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jared Shuster (1-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 31-46 record in home games and a 61-90 record overall. The Angels are 38-21 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 16-58 in road games and 36-116 overall. The White Sox have gone 28-48 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .437. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-32 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with 19 home runs while slugging .396. Andrew Vaughn is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hand), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Stefanic: day-to-day (calf), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press