Giants try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Orioles

San Francisco Giants (73-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (84-67, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -176, Giants +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Baltimore has an 84-67 record overall and a 42-34 record at home. The Orioles have a 55-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 32-41 record in road games and a 73-78 record overall. The Giants have gone 54-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 67 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 41 home runs). Cedric Mullins is 7-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 59 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 6-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press