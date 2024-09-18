Jesús Sánchez leads Marlins in 11-9 win over Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani hits 48th homer of the season View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Shohei Ohtani and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 11-9 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani struck out three times but hit his 48th home run as he tries to become the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. He did not steal a base for the fifth straight game and remains at 48.

Sánchez went 5 for 5, while Otto Lopez and Jake Burger homered for the Marlins.

Connor Norby became the first Marlin with four runs scored in a single game this season. He went 2 for 3 with a single, double and two walks. Kyle Stowers had an RBI triple in the fourth and added a run-scoring double in the sixth for the Marlins, who had 15 hits.

Max Muncy singled in a run, doubled and stole a base for the Dodgers, who began the day 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Diego, which was set to play Houston later Tuesday.

Reliever Anthony Veneziano picked up his first major league win after striking out two and allowing one hit over 1 1/3 inning.

The Marlins scored four runs in the first two innings off starter Bobby Miller, who was lifted after allowing seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts. The Dodgers responded with a four-run third jumpstarted by Ohtani’s two-run shot against starter Darren McCaughan that he crushed 402 feet to right.

Michael Grove (4-4) took the loss after relieving Miller in the third and giving up a go-ahead RBI double to Sánchez in the fourth that made it 6-5. Sánchez then scored on Stowers’ triple, and the Marlins didn’t relinquish their lead from there.

McCaughan pitched 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six hits, five runs and striking out four. Miguel Rojas also homered off McCaughan in the fourth that tied it at five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said RHP Tony Gonsolin will make another rehab start soon and could rejoin the team if that goes well. Gonsolin hasn’t pitched since having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last August.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara threw his first live batting practice since having Tommy John surgery in October. … LHP Braxton Garrett allowed three hits in five innings and 80 pitches in a start for Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (2-4, 3.70 ERA) will start the second game of the series. The Marlins have not named a starter yet, but manager Skip Schumaker said Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55) will likely be on the mound.

___

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer