Marlins host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-95, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -195, Marlins +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Miami has a 55-95 record overall and a 28-47 record in home games. The Marlins have a 40-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has an 89-61 record overall and a 41-34 record in road games. The Dodgers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 25 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .244 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 15-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 32 doubles, seven triples and 47 home runs for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 13-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press