Profar leads Padres against the Astros after 4-hit performance

Houston Astros (81-69, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-65, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -115, Astros -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Houston Astros after Jurickson Profar’s four-hit game on Monday.

San Diego has a 41-35 record in home games and an 86-65 record overall. The Padres have gone 38-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has an 81-69 record overall and a 39-37 record on the road. The Astros are 62-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads San Diego with 26 home runs while slugging .470. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .302 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 14-for-44 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .279 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jon Singleton: day-to-day (illness), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press