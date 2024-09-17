Athletics take on the Cubs looking to stop road slide

Oakland Athletics (65-86, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (77-73, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Cubs: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -163, Athletics +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to break a three-game road skid when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 39-33 record in home games and a 77-73 record overall. The Cubs have a 59-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Oakland is 65-86 overall and 29-47 in road games. The Athletics have gone 40-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 69 RBI for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 12-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs while hitting .302 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 14-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press