Giants bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

San Francisco Giants (72-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (84-66, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -117, Orioles -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to break their four-game losing streak with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has an 84-66 record overall and a 42-33 record in home games. The Orioles have a 55-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 72-78 record overall and a 31-41 record on the road. The Giants are 53-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 28 doubles, seven triples and 37 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 61 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Mike Yastrzemski is 6-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (back), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press