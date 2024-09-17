Angels host Chicago White Sox, look to end home skid

Chicago White Sox (36-115, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-90, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (0-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -168, White Sox +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Chicago White Sox looking to stop a four-game home skid.

Los Angeles has a 30-46 record at home and a 60-90 record overall. The Angels have a 31-80 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has gone 16-57 on the road and 36-115 overall. The White Sox are 28-48 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 31 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .250 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 9-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a .248 batting average, and has 29 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. Lenyn Sosa is 17-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hand), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Stefanic: day-to-day (calf), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press