Angels host the White Sox to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (35-115, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-89, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -187, White Sox +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 30-45 in home games and 60-89 overall. The Angels have a 41-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 15-57 on the road and 35-115 overall. The White Sox are 27-48 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward is second on the Angels with 52 extra base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs). Niko Kavadas is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads Chicago with 17 home runs while slugging .384. Andrew Vaughn is 15-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Stefanic: day-to-day (calf), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press