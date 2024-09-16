Braves face the Dodgers leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-68, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -114, Braves -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta is 81-68 overall and 42-32 in home games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which leads the NL.

Los Angeles is 40-34 in road games and 88-61 overall. The Dodgers have hit 208 total home runs to lead the NL.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 37 home runs while slugging .554. Michael Harris II is 9-for-45 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 68 RBI for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 13-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press