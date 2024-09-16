Padres host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (81-68, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (85-65, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -136, Astros +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros to open a three-game series.

San Diego is 85-65 overall and 40-35 at home. The Padres are 68-20 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 39-36 on the road and 81-68 overall. The Astros have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .419.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 26 doubles and 22 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 21-for-46 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .301 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 14-for-43 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jon Singleton: day-to-day (illness), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press