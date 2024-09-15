Padres play the Giants after Solano’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (84-65, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-77, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Martin Perez (4-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -159, Giants +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants after Donovan Solano’s four-hit game on Saturday.

San Francisco has a 72-77 record overall and a 41-36 record in home games. The Giants have gone 53-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has an 84-65 record overall and a 44-30 record on the road. The Padres have the highest team batting average in the NL at .265.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .267 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 43 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres: 6-4, .274 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (back), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press