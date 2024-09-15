Angels to break slide in game against the Astros

Houston Astros (80-68, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-88, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Angels: Caden Dana (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -168, Angels +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles has a 60-88 record overall and a 30-44 record in home games. The Angels are 37-21 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 38-36 on the road and 80-68 overall. The Astros have a 15-26 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 23 home runs while slugging .432. Logan O’Hoppe is 6-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .310 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 64 walks and 84 RBI. Jose Altuve is 16-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 5-5, .290 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Michael Stefanic: day-to-day (calf), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press