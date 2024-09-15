White Sox and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (65-84, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-115, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -193, White Sox +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 34-115 overall and 19-58 in home games. The White Sox have a 10-28 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland has a 29-45 record on the road and a 65-84 record overall. The Athletics have hit 186 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 29 doubles and 17 home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 14-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 14-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press