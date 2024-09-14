White Sox look to end 4-game losing streak, play the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (65-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-115, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -165, White Sox +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup against the Oakland Athletics after losing four games in a row.

Chicago has a 33-115 record overall and an 18-58 record at home. The White Sox are 19-89 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland has gone 29-44 on the road and 65-83 overall. The Athletics have a 40-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .400. Lenyn Sosa is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 12-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .239 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press