Padres play the Giants leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (83-65, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-76, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Giants: Mason Black (0-3, 7.50 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -154, Giants +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 72-76 record overall and a 41-35 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

San Diego has gone 43-30 on the road and 83-65 overall. The Padres are 37-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Giants are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has a .267 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-36 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 26 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.84 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (back), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press